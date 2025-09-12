A Man Tried To Ask About The Dimensions Of Ice, And He Accidentally Became The Punchline Of The Night

People ask all sorts of strange questions at gas stations, and employees usually learn not to be surprised.

But when one customer asked about the size of a ten-pound bag of ice, everyone around him lost all sense of professionalism and just laughed in his face.

Read on for the full story!

How big is a 10lb bag of ice? This was easily one of the funniest moments I had working at the gas station. Guy walks up to the counter with his friends and says, “How big is a 10lb bag of ice?”

Immediately, the workers were frozen.

Rendered speechless by this, neither my coworker nor I could say anything for 5–10 seconds as we looked at each other bewildered. Eventually, I said, “Uhh, 10lbs…” as I couldn’t think of anything else to say in the moment.

After the words came out, they had trouble containing their laughter.

This was apparently the cue for everyone to laugh at him, including myself and my coworker. As it turns out, he was asking for the dimensions of the thing, but in the moment I couldn’t think of any other possible meaning to his statement.

Some of the other coworkers refuse to let it go.

After he pays, I go out to unlock the ice, and there were still two friends who missed the exchange in his car, which is conveniently parked right in front of the ice chest. His friends run out behind us yelling, “Guess what this idiot just said to the cashier!” Which prompted the rest of his party to point and laugh as well.

Admittedly, the situation had gotten out of hand, but they just couldn’t help it.

I had no intention of embarrassing the guy, just couldn’t fathom any other way to look at the size of a bag of ice. But that whole interaction still makes me laugh to this day.

The timing of this question just made the moment completely unforgettable.

What did Reddit think?

Had it been this commenter at the register, the interaction might have gone a bit more smoothly.

Was it really that hard of a question to figure out?

Even if the cashier had known the exact dimensions, would it really have mattered?

Who knew a simple misunderstanding could turn into the biggest inside joke of the year between these gas station employees.

Hilarious.

