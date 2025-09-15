September 15, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Mom Spent Nearly $500 On Groceries For Her Family, And Showed TikTok Viewers What She Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about groceries

TikTok/@boymomx3_b

Not all families do grocery shopping the same way!

And this TikTok video proves it…

It comes to us from a mom named Laken and she showed viewers what she bought for her family when she spent almost $500 on groceries.

woman talking about grocery shopping

TikTok/@boymomx3_b

Laken is a mom of three boys and she said that her parents also live with them, so she has a lot of grocery shopping to do.

She told viewers she shopped at four different stores to get all her groceries.

The total bill was $476.68.

woman showing off her grocery haul

TikTok/@boymomx3_b

Laken showed viewers what she bought in the viral video.

And it was really something…

A whopping 32 frozen pizzas, 14 blocks of cheese, lots of soda, and lots of fries.

Laken’s family clearly likes to eat junk food, but there was some produce and fruit thrown in for good measure.

woman with her grocery haul

TikTok/@boymomx3_b

Check out the video.

@boymomx3_b

Why do groceries have to cost so much 😩 😅 #fyp #foryoupage #groceryshopping #groceryhaul #samsclub #foodlion #pigglywiggly #walmart

♬ original sound – boymomx3_B

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person was shocked.



Another individual spoke up.



And this individual shared their thoughts.



Well, to each their own when it comes to the groceries they buy…

This one sure stirred up some controversy.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

