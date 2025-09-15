A Mom Spent Nearly $500 On Groceries For Her Family, And Showed TikTok Viewers What She Bought

Not all families do grocery shopping the same way!

And this TikTok video proves it…

It comes to us from a mom named Laken and she showed viewers what she bought for her family when she spent almost $500 on groceries.

Laken is a mom of three boys and she said that her parents also live with them, so she has a lot of grocery shopping to do.

She told viewers she shopped at four different stores to get all her groceries.

The total bill was $476.68.

Laken showed viewers what she bought in the viral video.

And it was really something…

A whopping 32 frozen pizzas, 14 blocks of cheese, lots of soda, and lots of fries.

Laken’s family clearly likes to eat junk food, but there was some produce and fruit thrown in for good measure.

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Another individual spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, to each their own when it comes to the groceries they buy…

This one sure stirred up some controversy.

