A Parent Of A Player Kept Claiming He Could Be A Better Referee, So The Referee Let Him Try It
by Ashley Ashbee
Some parents are so arrogant and entitled, but there’s usually nothing you can do about it.
Not in this story.
Check out how this referee put a rude dad in his place.
You Can Referee Better Than Me? Show Me.
I am a referee instructor, so I teach other referees how to referee. (Calls, the rules, how to deal with conflict, etc.)
Often I hear commentary on the calls, as all referees do, so I decided to take matters into my own hands once at a local tournament.
This guy is way out of line.
A dad was complaining about my calls and I had gotten to the point where I’d had enough.
He yelled, “I can referee better than that!”
I waited until the match with his daughter was over.
Then I announced to the rest of the competitors in my poule that this dad had graciously offered to not only give me a break, but show me the finer points about the mistakes I was making.
His point is received!
I handed him the remote he needed, placed the competitors for him and then placed him where he needed to be.
He was white as a sheet and looked like he was going to vomit.
He looked at the remote, looked at me, and said, “I don’t know how to do this.”
I smiled, took the remote, and he sat down. He was quiet for the rest of the day.
Here is what folks are saying.
Great response!
“Teachable moment” is a nice way to put it.
I bet! People are so arrogant.
It’s the only way!
Must be satisfying for this person.
I found this story so satisfying!
