A Parent Of A Player Kept Claiming He Could Be A Better Referee, So The Referee Let Him Try It

You Can Referee Better Than Me? Show Me. I am a referee instructor, so I teach other referees how to referee. (Calls, the rules, how to deal with conflict, etc.) Often I hear commentary on the calls, as all referees do, so I decided to take matters into my own hands once at a local tournament.

A dad was complaining about my calls and I had gotten to the point where I’d had enough. He yelled, “I can referee better than that!” I waited until the match with his daughter was over. Then I announced to the rest of the competitors in my poule that this dad had graciously offered to not only give me a break, but show me the finer points about the mistakes I was making.

I handed him the remote he needed, placed the competitors for him and then placed him where he needed to be. He was white as a sheet and looked like he was going to vomit. He looked at the remote, looked at me, and said, “I don’t know how to do this.” I smiled, took the remote, and he sat down. He was quiet for the rest of the day.

