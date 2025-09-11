A Restaurant Worker Said A Doctor Picked Up A Catering Order Six Hours Late And Complained That The Food Wasn’t Hot

Some people just think the world revolves around their schedule…

And this guy sounds like one of them!

A woman named Kellie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what happened when a doctor with no concept of time wasn’t happy with his catering order.

News flash: it was all his fault!

Kellie said that she left a message for the doctor who ordered the food after he hadn’t picked up his food after at 12:30 p.m., which was 30 minutes after his originally planned pickup time.

She called again an hour after the scheduled pickup time and left him another message.

Kellie’s GM told her to put the man’s food in the walk-in refrigerator after an hour-and-a-half so the food wouldn’t go bad.

At 6 p.m., the doctor finally showed up and Kellie told him that his food was being refrigerated so he wouldn’t potentially get sick.

Kellie found out that the doctor had rescheduled the luncheon that the food was for, but no one ever contacted her restaurant to let anyone.

Kellie told him they could’ve accommodated his request if he’d let them know, but the doctor still wasn’t getting the message.

The man demanded that the food be remade and Kellie told him he’d have to pay for it all over again.

The man responded by saying, “You know, I’m a doctor. What you’re doing isn’t rocket science. I expect it to be hot.”

Get lost, dude!

Check out the video.

Well, he was six hours late, what did he expect…?

