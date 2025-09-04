A Retail Worker Was Just Grabbing A Snack At The Neighboring Store On Her Break, But She Didn’t Expect A Lost Child To Mistake Her For An Employee

Casual grocery shoppers rarely expect to be pulled into someone else’s crisis.

But one woman found herself guiding a lost child back to her parents when the child confused her for a store employee.

Possible PSA For Parents Years ago I worked in a beauty supply store that was right next to a grocery store, and would often run over there on break to grab a snack or lunch.

I was in there one day and nearly jumped 5 feet in the air when I felt this little hand slip itself into mine.

Looked down and there was a little kid, maybe about 6 or so, just standing there looking up at me, calm and trusting as can be.

After I got over the initial confusion, I realized she’d probably been told by a parent at some point to find an employee to help her if she got lost. I didn’t work there, but I was wearing a black apron and my nametag from my store.

So she made sure she did right by the lost child.

It might not always be a problem, and I just took her up to the front customer service area so they could ask for her parents over the intercom.

But it might be a good idea to tell kids to go up to the front or ask someone at the registers for help if they get lost, just in case.

It’s great to feel trusted, especially by a lost kid just looking for their grown-up.

She never found out the child’s name, but the memory stuck with her long after the incident passed.

She may not have been an employee, but she was who that child needed most in that moment.

