A Store Announced Closing Time And Shut Down For The Night, But One Customer Ignored Them And Demanded To Be Served Anyway

Stores have closing routines for a reason, yet some shoppers seem to miss every single cue.

One late-night customer ignored dark aisles and locked doors, setting the stage for a truly baffling encounter.

Read on for the full story.

We’re closed… If there isn’t a subreddit called “We’re closed, ma’am,” then there really should be! One night, when we were CLOSED — not closing, but CLOSED — we had sent out the “Please take your items to the register and pay for your purchases” page about half an hour ago, turned off the freaking lights, turned off the music, done our walkthrough to check for any customers, pulled the shutters down, and had our coats on. Our walkthrough is very thorough, so I have NO IDEA where this woman was hiding.

But apparently not thorough enough.

But I looked back at the registers as I was zipping up my coat, and SOMEONE WAS UNLOADING THEIR FREAKING GROCERIES ON THE TILL. This was about 10 minutes AFTER the lights went off. The store was quite literally pitch black, save for a few emergency lights, so I have no freaking idea how she didn’t get the hint.

The employees tried to go about confronting her as delicately as possible.

Me and my supervisor walked up to her, and the following exchange happened: Sup: Um… ma’am… we closed about 20 minutes ago… you’re going to have to leave.

Of course, the customer is very quick to make excuses.

Customer: What?! Well, why didn’t anyone tell me! Sup: We… we did a page, and turned off the lights… ma’am, I’m sorry, but there’s no way I can ring you through. C: Well, this is just horrible customer service! How am I supposed to feed my family! (Maybe don’t do your shopping at 10 p.m.???)

The supervisor suggests alternatives, which angers the customer even more.

Sup: I’m sorry, you can come back tomorrow, but we really have to lock up now. C: Whatever, I’ll finish my shopping elsewhere! Then she walked up to the automatic doors — THAT HAD BIG STEEL SHUTTERS OVER THEM — and started waving her freaking arms for them to open. We ended up having to escort her out through the employee exit and spent another 10 minutes putting all her freaking groceries back.

Closing time is closing time, lady!

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

Many customers most definitely feel like something is owed to them.

Hasn’t this lady ever heard of a context clue?

Some people are helplessly clueless.

Business owners usually send plenty of hints that closing time is near.

These employees had done everything right, but this nightmare customer still found a way to make her ignorance everyone else’s problem.

Some customers will never learn.

