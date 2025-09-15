A TikTokker Talked About A Man From Her Past Who Tried To Get Back In Her Life

I guess some things are best left in the past…

A woman named Ruby posted a video on TikTok and shared a story about how a guy from her past popped up out of nowhere and wanted to reconnect.

Ruby spoke hypothetically and said, “if you were a teenager and dated a professional skateboarder and you were just totally in love with him.”

She continued, “One day you were at a party with him and you were kissing and some girl walks up to you and pushes you off of him and she’s like, ‘That’s my man.’”

Ruby said that the skateboarder in question ended up marrying the other girl and they had two kids together.

But then, things took a strange turn…

Ruby said, “About four days ago, you’re living your life and you’re in your thirties now. And you open your DMs, and it’s from said pro skateboarder being like, ‘Hey, do you remember me?’”

The skater told Ruby that he was now divorced and he asked if he could take her out to dinner.

Ruby decided to turn the man down.

She told viewers, “They always come back.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer weighed in.

Some people can be so clueless…

But maybe it was something else.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!