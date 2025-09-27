A Traveler Said Hotel Workers Went Through His Things During A Trip To Chicago

As someone who really loves to stay in hotels, this is the kind of story that bums me out in a major way.

A TikTokker named Will posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about how his stay at a W Hotel in Chicago turned out to be anything but hospitable.

Will told viewers, “Do not stay at the W Hotel City Center downtown. There’s a high probability you’ll get robbed. I thought my stuff was positioned weird when I walked back into the room. I later found out I was missing some money, but I just assumed that I must have lost it. That’s on me. But on the last day at checkout, staff tried to get into our room twice.”

He continued, “They didn’t knock or nothing, there wasn’t no receipt under the door, none of that. If we didn’t have the latch up, they would have been in the room while we were sleeping. Use that latch.”

Will said he caught the guy who was trying to get into his room the second time.

He explained, “He said that somebody called and said the door was broken. I said, nah, we just woke up. Nobody called you from our room, and I heard somebody trying to get in about 10 minutes ago, too. So I went downstairs. At this point, I don’t know if this guy works there or not. I went downstairs to complain, and they told us that the system had us checked out.”

Will asked the front desk worker why someone tried to get into his room and was told that it was an error on their end.

He said, “He says he fixed it in the system or whatever. 15 minutes later, housekeeper knocks and says, ‘Sorry, the system says that y’all are out.’ Now they’re just trying to cover themselves. It was pretty obvious what they were trying to do.”

Will added, “I looked online and it seems this exact same thing happened to other people. You look at the reviews, they’ve got reviews of people saying that they’re missing stuff, people just trying to get into the room, same thing. Everything I’m saying now has happened to other people.”

Check out the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This is sketchy!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁