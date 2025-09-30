A Waitress Ended Up In The ICU After Not Having A Day Off Work In Years, But It Was Her Boss’s Reaction That Left Her Regretting Her Loyalty To Her Company

Every workplace has them: the people who are so committed to their job that they even come in when they’re really sick… and inevitably ends up getting everyone else sick too.

They also usually have the other type of person: the one who takes a sick day at even the faintest hint of a sniffle.

Generally a middle ground approach is the healthiest for everyone involved – but in a corporate world, not everyone appreciates that.

In fact, in the restaurant that the woman in this story works in, any absence or lateness, justified or not, incurs a penalty.

However, given her diligent work for the company over many years, she wasn’t expecting her unavoidable absence to be an issue.

AITA for walking out on my job? I am a 29-year-old woman, and I work as a waitress at a restaurant with a point system. It’s 1 point if you are late, 3 points to call off with notice, and 5 points for calling off within 4 hours of your shift. This is fine with me as I have no points this year, and have only called off once since 2018. I’m the type who covers shifts, stays late and generally just go to do my job.

Last week, I ended up calling off and was out for a week due to being hospitalized in the ICU with a horrible infection. I let my boss know at 2am that I was being sent out by helicopter, and kept her informed of everything going on. Today was my first day back. I’m not 100% yet but like many places, we are short staffed.

When I came in today, I opened and got to work. My boss came in 2 hours later and called me into her office. She informed me I was getting 8 points, losing my discounts and bonuses for 90 days, and was on probation. I was dumbfounded and told her I wasn’t signing the papers as it was out of my control.

She said if I didn’t, I would be terminated. I told her not to bother and walked out. I’m now getting calls and texts from her and my coworkers saying they need me, and I was an *** for quitting over something so small. My husband thinks I was in the right because it was ridiculous that I was getting punished for almost dying. AITA?

There is no way that this woman is in the wrong – it’s not like she had a choice.

She was literally in the ICU, she couldn’t have even gone into work if she wanted to.

It feels like a system that is designed to stop people being unreliable is being misused on a woman who had a legitimate reason for being off work.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This was completely disproportionate action from her boss, when the penalties should clearly have been waived for something so out of her control.

The company should be grateful she got back to work so quickly and helped them out when they were in a pickle, not to mention the fact that she kept her boss so well informed.

The reaction is such a kick in the teeth, it’s disgusting.

