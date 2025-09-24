A Work Shift Was Canceled, But This Person Let Their Spouse Think They Were Going To Work But Really Went To The Beach

In an ideal marriage, you can be honest. In a less than ideal marriage, you might find yourself tempted to cover up the truth.

Imagine living a life where you only stay at home or work, nothing else, and that’s the way your spouse wants it.

If you realized you didn’t have to go to work one day, would you tell your spouse, or would you let them believe you were going to work?

Let’s see what the person in this story decides to do.

My work shift got canceled but I lied and went to the beach instead Title basically. I was supposed to work a shift but got the call the day before I didn’t have to come in. My spouse is a total nightmare to deal with, and I never get to do anything besides be at home or at work, so I decided to say forget it. I put on my clothes like I was going to work, pulled out of the driveway in the direction I normally would, and hit the road to the beach.

It was a great day.

Weather has been perfect the last couple of weeks and it isn’t heavy with tourists yet since school is still in session, so i parked in the public lot, took off my work clothes (kept normal clothes underneath), and put down an emergency jacket i keep in my car as my place to sit. It’s been glorious to have time to myself in my favorite place to be with almost no one around.

The spouse situation sounds like a big problem. I’m glad this person went to the beach, but it’s weird not to be able to tell your spouse you’re going to the beach instead of work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Lying is not a sign of a good marriage.

Nor is wanting to do something fun alone.

