After Getting Engaged, This Woman’s Future Mother-In-Law Said She Wanted To Get To Know Her, But She Was Rude For Years Before

When you are dating someone whose family does not approve of you, it can cause a lot of added stress and difficulty.

What would you do if your fiancé’s mother didn’t like you, but now that you are engaged, she is trying to form a relationships?

That is what is happening to the woman in this story, but she doesn’t want a relationship with her future mother-in-law, even though her future spouse does.

AITAH for not wanting a relationship with my MIL? Let me explain, I’ve been with my partner for 12 years and we’ll be married in a month. We’re both women, my partner and I.

Hopefully she still treats them kindly.

My future MIL is super Christian and has never accepted our relationship. When we got engaged my partner wrote her mother a letter stating we are getting married whether she wants to accept it or not. Now, all of a sudden, my future mil says she wants to “get to know me” and wants to come to our wedding. I don’t have an issue with her coming to the wedding but getting to know me is another story. This woman has caused me pain and suffering (to my partner as well obviously) for 12 years.

It is still her family, so making an effort might be worth it.

Also, I’ve met this woman only once when my partner had surgery. My partner is not understanding my hesitation in NOT wanting a relationship with her. Also, she’s now saying how her mother (my future mil) will be invited to our home and our holidays together (we host thanksgiving every year). I’m not ok with this. I get that my partner wants her mom in her life and I love this for her but I don’t want a relationship with this woman. She in the very least owes me an apology. AITAH?

I would say yes, just because someone is mean in the past doesn’t mean they can’t change.

Plus, it is her future spouse’s mother, so keeping an at least civil relationship is important.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Couples counseling isn’t a bad idea.

Maybe she should rethink the relationship.

This person says to stand firm.

This person makes a good point.

This commenter suggests postponing the wedding.

Family can be complicated, but forgiveness and second chances go a long way.

When they’re sincere.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.