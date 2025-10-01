Another Woman Was Crushing On Her Boyfriend And Tried To Confess Her Affection To Him, So She Snapped And Called Her Desperate

Sometimes people have a crush on someone who is already in a relationship. In that case, is it wrong for the person with the crush to tell their crush how they feel?

AITA for telling the girl who kissed my boyfriend for a play that she is desperate and pathetic? I (19F) study drama at uni, and my boyfriend is on the same course. My boyfriend is a really good-looking guy, but he doesn’t seem to know it. He gets a lot of attention from girls, and, for the most part, he doesn’t seem to get that they’re flirting with him.

I’m not generally annoyed by this, and never really say anything; however, there’s one girl in our class, let’s call her Victoria, who is obsessed with him. She goes out of her way to be paired with him in group activities. For example, the professor will pick groups by numbering us 1, 2, 3, so she will move herself to be in the same number as him.

She recently stepped down from a main role in a play we’re doing so she could be in a more minor one. This is simply because this character has a romance with my boyfriend. I know this is the case because I’ve heard her say to her friends that she thinks he’s hot and whatnot. I’ve never said anything to her about it because she seems pretty insecure. She’s always complaining about how she thinks she’s ugly.

I don’t see it as a big deal because my boyfriend doesn’t care. However, we recently performed the play and had a small afterparty. She got slightly drunk and was bragging about how she definitely felt something when they kissed in the play. She said she’s going to ask him if he felt the same. I rolled my eyes and again ignored it, until she actually went up to my boyfriend.

She was a little bit drunk. When she went up to him, I was there, too. Victoria started saying that she knows he must have felt a spark. She told him he’s a really good kisser, etc.

I snapped, and sort of shouted at her. I said she sounded incredibly desperate, going after somebody else’s boyfriend. I told her she’s pathetic if she thinks a stage kiss means they should be together.

She looked super embarrassed and walked away. I later heard she’d gone home crying. I feel like a jerk because she’s obviously insecure and whatnot. Her friends haven’t stopped calling me a jerk since. AITA?

Sometimes, you have to slap people with the truth to pull them out of their fantasies.

