Apartment Tenant Always Takes Shortcuts In The Parking Lot, But Just This Once It’s Coming Back To Bite Him

You remember during the pandemic, when grocery stores and the like tried to create proper social distancing by making ailes one way traffic, with very clear arrows indicating where to go?

You remember how no one, not a single human on this Earth, even during a plague, could be bothered to actually abide by that very simple system?

If so, you probably won’t be surprised by this story.

AITA for driving against the arrow in my parking garage? I was coming home from work one evening. I go in to park in my apartments parking garage. It’s a very quiet, flat, 1-story garage and there aren’t a lot of people at all. Now, there are arrows on the ground that take you all the way around – but it’s quicker and easier to just go against the arrows and park. The lanes are wide with ample room for two people to pass each other (and occasionally this does happen – I figured it’s understood no one cares)

People don’t care when they’re not there.

But when they are…

So anyway I’m coming home from work and I drive in against the arrow like I always do. Then there’s a couple with a kid that starts crossing in front of me. I see them and stop short while the parents see me and they stop too. Then they wave me to keep driving. I thought that was the end of that.

Oops, there’s a consequence.

But I get out of the car and this woman comes up to me and starts going off about you have to follow the arrows and that’s why you “almost hit my husband and child”. I feel like she made it way more dramatic than it was and she was so rude about it. And that nobody should have to follow the arrows in this quiet parking garage just because they’re there, when there’s plenty of room for those rare occurrences when two people go at the same time anyway.

Let’s see what the comments say:

Like come on, man.

How hard is it?

The comments took him to task.

Turns out, most rules exist for a reason.

In this case, that reason is exceptionally easy to see.

Don’t be a jerk.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.