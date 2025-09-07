Bride Kicked Her Out Of The Wedding Over A Misunderstanding, So She Wore The Bridesmaid Dress Somewhere Else

After being removed from her friend’s bridal party over a comment gone wrong, this former bridesmaid held on to the dress—just in case.

AITAH for not returning a bridesmaid dress for a wedding I didn’t attend In early 2024 I was supposed to bridesmaid for a friend’s wedding but we fell out over something I said that was taken the wrong way. Although I apologised and saw what I said was in bad taste but the bride decided I was no longer a bridesmaid or invited to the wedding. By this point I had bought and had the bridesmaid dress in possession but it was in 30 day return. I kept the dress in hope that things would change and I would be part of the wedding.

Obviously that didn’t happen. However we did become friends again but not as close we once were. Flash forward last weekend I attended a black tie wedding. I decided to wear the bridesmaid dress because it looked great on me.

My friend who was also at this wedding has taken issue with this and she said it was disrespectful especially since she was also at this wedding. AITA?

No. No she is NTA, according to most everyone on Reddit.

This person says there is no reason to think she did anything wrong.

This person says it’s pretty normal to re-wear bridesmaid dresses, even if she WAS in the wedding (and no, it’s not weird that she wasn’t).

This person is simply rolling her eyes.

