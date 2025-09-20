Bride-To-Be Purposely Excluded Her Mom’s New Boyfriend From The Wedding Guest List, And The Celebration Fell Apart Before It Even Began

Planning a wedding means juggling feelings, opinions, and more than a few grudges.

So when one bride-to-be intentionally left off her mom’s new boyfriend from her guest list, it turned what should have been a happy occasion into a standoff.

AITA for refusing to let my mom bring her boyfriend to my wedding even though she says I’m “punishing her for being happy”? Okay, so I (28F) am getting married in October. My mom (52F) has been divorced from my dad for about five years, and honestly, it wasn’t a messy divorce. They just fell out of love.

Here’s where it gets messy: six months after the divorce, my mom started dating Mark. I’ve never liked this guy. He’s the type of person who talks over everyone, makes inappropriate jokes, and constantly tries to insert himself into family decisions. My dad can’t stand him either, but he’s been civil.

Fast forward to now, I sent out my wedding invites, and I intentionally did not include Mark on my mom’s invitation. I wanted the wedding to feel like family, and Mark just isn’t that to me.

My mom called me crying, saying I was being “cruel” and “punishing her for being happy.” She even threatened not to show up to my wedding.

