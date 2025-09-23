Bride’s Stepdad Walks Her Down The Aisle, But When She Later Posts Pictures Of The Wedding On Social Media, Her Bio Dad Is Furious

If your parents divorced and you grew up much closer to your stepdad than your biological dad, who would you choose to walk you down the aisle at your wedding?

In today’s story, one bride thinks this is an easy decision, and she chooses her stepdad.

Now that the wedding is over and the wedding photos are ready, her biological dad is pretty upset.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for posting a picture of my stepdad walking me down the aisle? So for context, I (23F) have a very strained and rocky relationship with my bio dad (45M). When I was young, he cheated on my mom (45F) and basically abandoned me and my little sister, Belle (21F), for his new wife, Amanda (35F). My mom remarried to my stepdad, Jason (48M), when I was 10 (two years after my dad left) and Jason has been more of a dad to us than my bio dad ever was.

My bio dad didn’t come to my wedding, so honestly I don’t even know why I’m typing this, but here we are.

Her wedding was everything she hoped it would be.

I recently married the love of my life, Daniel (24M), on August 1st. The day was magical. Jason walked me down the aisle, and it meant so much to me. We went to Hawaii for our honeymoon, and when we got back, our photographer sent us a sneak peek of our wedding photos.

Obviously, I posted a few, including one of Jason walking me down the aisle.

Her dad saw the picture.

An hour after I posted, Belle called me and asked me to take that particular photo down. She said our dad had called her, saying it was “disrespectful” to let another man walk me down the aisle. She told him, “Well, you weren’t even at the wedding.” He apparently responded with, “I would’ve gone if she’d let me walk her down the aisle.” For the record, there was absolutely no way I was going to let him do that. He hasn’t been there for me in years, and Jason has been the one who’s actually acted like a father.

She’s not sure if she should take the picture down or not.

Now Belle says I’m being petty and rubbing it in his face by posting the picture, and some extended family have started making comments about how I “shouldn’t air family drama online.” I don’t see how posting a photo from my own wedding is “airing drama,” but now I’m wondering if I’m missing something. So Aita?

Her dad is making this family drama. If he didn’t care about being at the wedding, he shouldn’t care about this picture.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The real parent is the one who is there for you while you’re growing up.

