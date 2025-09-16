Brother-In-Law Thought It Was Funny To Super Glue A Man’s Belly Button, But When The ER Bill Hit, He Got Dragged To Court

Pranks stop being funny the second they cause real harm.

So, what would you do if someone’s so-called joke landed you in the emergency room with thousands of dollars in medical bills? Would you pay it to avoid family drama? Or would you hold the person accountable, even if it meant going to court?

In the following story, one man deals with this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for taking my BIL to small claims court for a prank? A few months ago, we were at a family BBQ. I had a few too many beers and fell asleep in a hammock with my shirt off. My BIL, who was completely sober, thought it would be hilarious to fill my belly button with super glue. At some point, I must have touched it, because when I woke up, I had glue partially dried in my belly button and on my finger.

The super glue would not come off, so he went to the emergency room.

We tried to remove it, but it was stuck. The glue had adhered to my skin, and when we attempted to peel it off, it caused some tearing around the edges. Unfortunately, my job’s insurance has a $1,000 ER copay, but I had no choice—I had to go to the ER. They used a solvent and an ointment to remove the glue, and after everything, I was left with a medical bill of $2,253.

Even though it was his fault, the BIL refuses to pay.

I asked my BIL to cover the cost since he caused the situation, but he refused. After trying to resolve it privately, I took him to small claims court—and I won. However, he still hasn’t paid. This has caused a major rift in my family. My wife is upset, and her family thinks I overreacted. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like he went a little too far with that one.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person thinks he should’ve just paid him back.

This reader can’t believe he blamed it on ADHD.

Here’s some good advice for others in this situation.

Definitely not sure he belongs with the kids.

Play silly games, win silly prizes. It sounds like the BIL needs to grow up!

