Cashier Helped A Struggling Mom Avoid A Meltdown By Telling Her Son The Firetruck Toy Was “Sick” And Needed To Stay At The Store

Kids don’t give up on toys easily, especially when they spot one they want in the store.

So, what would you do if you were a cashier and witnessed a child refusing to give up a toy at the checkout counter?

Would you stay out of it? Or would you step in and offer to help?

In the following story, one cashier deals with this exact situation and decides to help the mother.

Here’s what happened.

Toys can get sick too! I work at a large retail bookstore, but we sell books, toys, and games for all ages. Today, I was on the cash register when a mom and her little boy walked up to make their purchases. The boy was holding a huge firetruck that made noise and lit up. Mom had absolutely no intention of buying the firetruck, but her son grabbed it off the shelf and wouldn’t take no for an answer. She was clearly having a rough day and even mentioned not coming back to the store because the toys distracted her son too much.

Rather than let the mom struggle, she stepped in to help.

Usually, when this happens, with the parents’ permission, I scan the toy, make it look like the toy is in the shopping bag, then void it from the transaction. This works best with kids 3 years and under. However, this kid might have been 4 or 5 and was too smart for that trick. So, I suggested to Mom that I be the “bad guy” and tell the kid the firetruck had to stay here. Her eyes lit up at the suggestion, so I directed my attention to the little boy. I said, “Mr. Firetruck is sick and needs to stay here with me until he feels better, but you can come back another day and take him home.” The kid seemed to accept that answer. He handed me the firetruck, and both he and his mom left with their other purchases without an outburst. I call that a win.

Wow! That sure is a win!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

This mom had her own way of dealing with it.

That’s actually a great suggestion.

This must’ve been so cute to see.

Here’s another mom who takes photos.

What a sweet gesture!

It’s a good thing she stepped in because that really worked out well.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.