College Student Is Overpaid On Their Paycheck, But The Company Never Realizes The Mistake

Imagine getting a job and agreeing on the salary, but when you get your first paycheck, you realize you were overpaid.

Would you tell the boss, or would you stay quiet and see if anyone says anything to you about it?

In today’s story, one college student is in this situation, and they decide to wait and see if the boss notices.

Keep reading to see what happens.

I worked for 18 months in college getting way overpaid. Had a development job in college back around 2000 paying $12/hr salaried for 27hrs a week. Pretty sweet arrangement for a college kid. When I got my first paycheck they paid me for 40hrs.

She wondered if the company would realize the error.

I didn’t say anything assuming they’d catch it before the next one, but they never did. I managed this for 18 months before I graduated and moved away. Sweated that for a few years, as my understanding was they could sue me within the next 24 months to reclaim those wages.

It gets even better.

I was ballin in college though, because my parents never knew I was making so much and continued to pay my rent and bills, so it was all fun money. Felt a little bad about that part, but I did have some fun with it.

Wow! I’m surprised the company never realized the mistake. That’s a huge difference in hours and pay!

