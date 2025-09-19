September 19, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Costco Shopper Found Something Unsettling In The Poultry She Bought. – ‘That is a parasite, straight from the chicken.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Are you ready to be grossed out?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Gaby posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was repulsed after she bought chicken breasts from a Costco store.

Gaby told viewers, “Wait until I show you what I found inside of this chicken from Costco.”

She showed viewers the Kirkland Signature chicken breasts she bought and said, “Look at this. Do you see this?”

Gaby grabbed a pair of tweezers and pulled out what appears to be something that looks like a worm.

She told viewers, “That is a parasite, straight from the chicken.”

Someone off-camera chimed in and said, “Gross. I’m never eating chicken again.”

Check out the video.

I could throw up. #costco #chicken #parasite #beware

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Yuck! That was totally nasty!

