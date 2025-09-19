Costco Shopper Found Something Unsettling In The Poultry She Bought. – ‘That is a parasite, straight from the chicken.’

Are you ready to be grossed out?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Gaby posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was repulsed after she bought chicken breasts from a Costco store.

Gaby told viewers, “Wait until I show you what I found inside of this chicken from Costco.”

She showed viewers the Kirkland Signature chicken breasts she bought and said, “Look at this. Do you see this?”

Gaby grabbed a pair of tweezers and pulled out what appears to be something that looks like a worm.

She told viewers, “That is a parasite, straight from the chicken.”

Someone off-camera chimed in and said, “Gross. I’m never eating chicken again.”

Check out the video.

Yuck! That was totally nasty!

