Costco Shopper Has To Deal With A Misbehaving Child, But Then The Child’s Mom Tries To Fight Her

When you take your child out in public, it is important to make sure that they are behaving.

This TikToker was in a Costco bathroom, and a child was causing all sorts of problems, and the child’s mom wouldn’t do anything about it except for try to start a fight.

She starts her video by saying, “So, I almost got in a fight at Costco today. I wanted to share a little bit about it. There was a small child who crawled under the stall while I was peeing. So, I said, ‘Hey, is this anybody’s child?’ Nobody said anything.”

That is really weird and uncomfortable. The child then crawled under another stall to another lady who got upset about it. Then, the child left the stalls and things get even worse. The TikToker explains, “At this point the child has crawled under and are wetting paper towels and throwing them. They are using all the soap they are spraying all the soap inside these paper towels…”

What kind of child does this? It is important to note that this child was around seven years old.

Finally, the mom comes out of her stall, “This woman comes walking out of the stall, super nonchalant, and I go, ‘Hey, is this your child?'”

The mom acknowledges it is her kid, but doesn’t do anything about it and just gets ready to leave. The TikToker goes on, “Hold on, this child just crawled under the stall, fully invaded my privacy.” The mom then says, “Well, they weren’t doing anything bad.”

What!?

Some parents are absolutely useless.

Next thing you know, the lady starts trying to fight her. Fortunately, the woman from the other stall had come out and was supporting the TikToker and keeping the other lady from fighting. She wraps up the video by saying, “Reflecting back on it, I don’t really know if I handled it the right way.”

Some people should not be allowed out in public.

Good for this TikToker for standing up for herself and putting the mom in her place.

Watch the full video below to see how crazy it is for yourself.

The people in the comments loved what she did.

This person says that seven years old is way too old for this type of behavior.

Now that is funny.

I would be mortified as well.

How is it that terrible parents always act like this?

