Couple Is Having A Wedding, But They Can’t Invited Everybody, So They Created A Score Sheet To See Who Deserves To Come

My work is primarily creative, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been a LOT of spreadsheets involved.

I love a good spreadsheet. It’s such a great way to start breaking down difficult decisions into data.

As a matter of fact, I have, for different projects, made spreadsheets EXTREMELY similar to the wedding sheet in this video from TikTok user @kateeoneilll:

“So what we’re doing is there are far too many people who we want to invite to our wedding compared to who we can invite to our wedding, just based on numbers. Good to be so bloody popular. And so what I’ve done is I’ve devised a little scoring system for each. We’ve hidden the names as to not, you know, offend any friends and family.”

“Okay, so, well, without going into the names, obviously we can understand the relation on which side of, you know, and if there are plus one. So we have plus ones here. We have friends, we have families, we have the nature of family. Are they extended, are they, whatever, families, blah. Family, family, family, family. So we then know what side of the pew they fall on to get an idea of splits.”

“And then my scoring system is the following; the necessity of inviting this person, because we all know there are plenty of people at weddings who we have to invite, whether we want to invite them or not. Then we have the likelihood of them coming. So again, we might have someone who we have to invite, like here. The likelihood of them coming, zero. Unbelievable. That can drag them down.”

“Then we have the score. So, the score – Kate and I have both sat down, gone through this list, and we’ve tried to figure out personally. This is like how much you want them, how much you want them at the wedding, so how important it is to you that they come. And we have done the first two columns in conjunction with one another, and then we have scored these individually.”

“As a result, each guest has ended up with an overall score. It is out of 40. We then used an if-then statement to deduce what grade they shall receive. A’s and b’s, you’re coming. C’s? We don’t know yet. Based on numbers, on how much this bloody thing is gonna cost.”

“And guess what if we don’t like you?[…]Oh, God, we don’t know your names, but you’re not coming to our wedding.”

Folks were impressed.

The beauty of data.

Hey, share and share alike.

Even numbers can tell heartbreaking tales.

Congratulations on your beautiful day!

Oh, and the wedding too, I guess.

