Couple Reaches An Agreement About Where To Look For A Home, But Then The Wife Changes Her Mind

Aitah for not wanting to cosign a home loan after an argument over 100$ a month unit I m 37 been married to f 37 for 10 years, we get along and we have fun together. We have been renting her family’s house for about the same time. It’s been cheap rent but in the meantime we have two kids and take care of a 3rd, life happens and when her family told us we have to move as soon as possible. We have only 4k saved.

Until recently we made about the same about 70k each. But I recently got a much better job with ot its 180k a year with potential to put it to 200k within a year. The problem is that is 2hours away 6 days a week. So we talk about situations, I tell her she can quit her job and move closer to my job. She doesn’t want that. She wants to stay for her friends.

We compromise on an area 45min from my job and adding 15 mins to hers and get pre-qualified for a loan. Our plan is to save money down and find a house in the meantime, maybe leaving the house in 90 days The same week she plans a garage sale on my only day off I would have to help with, without telling me until the day before.

She also sends me houses not from the area we agreed on. She asks me to fill out another application for a loan that’s slightly better, but its only in qualifying neighborhoods thar isn’t the area we agreed on. Apparently she talked to some members of her family and has changed her mind on what we agreed on. I tell her that if she does that I will have to start renting a room by my work as I’m burnt out from driving.

She doesn’t say anything but after that statement she turns down everything I say. It eventually comes down to me saying I want a storage unit so I can move things out in waves, so I don’t have such a burden the few days im off. She cuts me off and simply says no I’m not doing that. She says Its too much money and we need to save. That ends the conversation, I tell her I don’t like feeling like I have no say buying a home and hang up.

Later in the week she says sorry but doubles down on all the decisions that she has made. I don’t accept the apology. A day after I messaged her and I open up and tell her I feel like my peace of mind is worth less than 100 because of how readily she dismissed it and defended her stance. She replies that she doesn’t see the point.

At this point I been working 60hours a week and driving 24 hours for 8 weeks. Im exhausted. I tell her I’m done. She tells me “its a stupid idea” I snap and tell her I’m not going to sign for a loan I have no choice in for a house i have no say in. Am I overreacting?

