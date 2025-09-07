Couple Wants To Order A Breakfast Burrito, But The Restaurant Makes It Pretty Difficult To Get There During Breakfast

Have you ever been craving a certain food item at a restaurant, but it’s only served at a certain time during the day?

For example, say you’re craving pancakes, but breakfast is only served before noon.

Would you make a point to get there before noon, or would you find a place that was serving pancakes all day?

In today’s story, one couple wants to go to a restaurant to get a breakfast burrito, but the breakfast hours at the restaurant are extremely short.

In fact, breakfast is only served for one hour a day.

Let’s see what this couple decides to do.

A time when my (ex)boyfriend was malicious complianced by a local business This happened a couple of years ago. I live in a Northern California town right off of I-5, which means we have tons of little “pop up” Mexican restaurants everywhere. One of our faves was connected to an AM/PM and was a chicken restaurant/Mexican restaurant (no, not Popeyes/taco bell). Well, my boyfriend at the time had a serious hankering for a breakfast burrito for a few days and decided to try theirs out.

They had trouble getting there during the breakfast time.

The problem, we soon discovered, was that they opened at 11 am and they stopped serving the breakfast burrito at noon. We showed up right after noon one day and we were informed of the policy: nothing with eggs served after noon o’clock. So we tried again two more days and the last time we made it about 5 minutes before noon, still denied because they waited too long to help us. Kind of our fault, also kind of a lame policy IMO.

They decided to write a letter.

So we discussed it, and since we both come from customer service backgrounds, we decided to send the restaurant a message. We made it sound professional and it was roughly about how illogical it was to have a menu item only available for a single hour a day and how excited we were to try the breakfast burrito only to be disappointed. We promptly received a message back professionally stating that we were right and due to the confusion and problems that occured, they would be taking the item off the menu permanently, effective immediately…instead of offering to prepare eggs at a different time of day. All we could do is laugh. Damn.

That did not work out well for anyone.

They got us😂 and we never got to try the breakfast burrito. They shut down soon after, never to be seen again. Likely, they were already close to closing and it wasn’t worth the hassle. We still laugh about it.

This probably really did happen to someone.

I can’t help but think that was some poor saps regular breakfast spot and he showed up at 11 on the dot every day, and we ruined his breakfast for the last few weeks they were open. Sorry, my (hypothetical) guy.

It does seem illogical to only serve breakfast for an hour. Either don’t serve breakfast or open earlier.

But, since the business went out of business, they apparently weren’t very good at running a business anyway.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It is too bad when a local business makes bad business decisions.

Yes, the malicious compliance wasn’t on the company, it was by the company!

This is exactly why this company went out of business.

It’s true. They could’ve tried harder to get there earlier.

Complaining doesn’t always work to your advantage.

At least, it didn’t this time.

