Coworker Leaves Phone On Truck Toolbox, So Guy Gets Asked To Pay Half For The Repair

A guy moves a work truck, doesn’t see his co-worker’s phone on the toolbox, and—oops—runs it over.

Co-worker brings him a receipt asking for half the repair cost. He feels bad but isn’t sure he’s the one who should pay.

Is he wrong for not coughing up?

AITA for not paying after running over my co workers phone? I was moving the work truck in the morning to throw away some trash in the back, I was unaware that my co worker left his phone on toolbox near the back of the truck. He approached me and showed me his broken phone.

I didn’t apologize because I did not want to seem at fault for it, I did of course tell him that I felt bad and got him a treat from a gas station out of empathy. A couple days ago he comes to work and gives me a receipt saying he wants me to pay half. Everyone is telling me not to because it was his fault for leaving it there.

Is it morally right to refuse to pay?

Is it fair for the co-worker to ask for money, or should he just eat the cost himself?

Reddit’s got the verdict. And? It’s NTA.

This person said the coworker was stupid, so he needs to pay.

This person says there’s NO reason he should be responsible.

This person says he should just take it for repairs and call it a day.

Sure, let’s all just start paying for other people’s mistakes—sounds fair.

