Customer Buys A Tent With A Gift Card, But She Wants A Refund In Cash And Refuses To Leave, So An Employee Calls The Cops

Customer demanded cash refund from a gift card! I seen a lot of crazy people but this was one of my favorites. I use to manage a popular sporting goods store. One day a customer bought a tent. The cashier who sold it to her texted me that night saying she was acting relay sketchy and paid with a gift card from the same kind of tent she just return. She would come back a few days later asking for a refund. Sure no big deal I just need her receipt.

She doesn’t have it. I ask for the credit or debit card. After dodging the question several times she admits she paid with a gift card. Again no big deal I can just put it back on a gift card. This is where all hell breaks loose.

She starts raising her voice saying this is the SECOND tent she purchase from us that “didn’t work” (could not explain how) and that because her son had a football practice over the weekend she had to purchase a third tent from another retailer and she wanted me to cash out her purchase to make up for what she spent at the other store. I told her absolutely not. She gets mad and tries to do a third exchange. I told her we can’t do that.

She was obviously trying to receipt launder. She already bought two tents return them damage and trying again and every time loses her recepit because she hoping the cashier doesn’t notice and will give cash or return to a credit card. Our system doesn’t work that way and after several exchanges will only offer her gift card and a manager over ride can’t get past that.

She tried everything: blame us for selling faulty tents, blame the cashier for not doing the first return right, call corporate demanding me to get fired because I wouldn’t “honor a gift card cash value, and even ask me what time I leave the store so she can try again later.” She refused to get out of line and started spewing nonsense about a US law from the 60’s that apparently magically said that gift cards are legal tender and I had to reimburse her for her troubles. I explain multiple times that no one force her to purchase a third tent from another retailer and that there was zero option for me to give her cash. She then with a perfectly dead serious expression ask why I couldn’t just pull from the register and write it down that I refunded her like on a piece on paper.

I calmly told her that is illegal, would get me fired, and that she can’t get cash for a gift card and that unless she any other business, we would had to take care of the other customers. She refused to get out of line and started being aggressive to us. I call the cops in front of her and she would stay inside for a little longer until eventually she left fuming. Eventually the cops show up and made sure she left the parking lot to not harass us anymore. She never got her refund but she did leave a really nice review saying I didn’t know the laws of this country lol.

What a crazy customer! Maybe it was a faulty tent, but she should’ve just accepted the refund on a gift card and use the money to buy something other than a tent.

