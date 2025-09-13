Customer Called A Store On A Holiday To Ask If It Was Open, Then Left A Message Requesting A Call Back

Some customer calls are so baffling, you can’t help but laugh when you hear them.

Imagine that your workplace clearly posted signs saying it would be closed for a holiday, only to come back the next day and find a voicemail from a customer asking if you were open, and even leaving a number so you could call back with the answer.

What would you do? Call her back?

Or shake your head and move on?

In this story, one retail worker experiences this exact situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s the full scoop.

Customer Phones When Store Is Closed For A Holiday. Leaves A Message Asking If We Are Open. At one retail place I worked, I liked the bosses. They closed every holiday. They felt being with family was more important. So, one holiday that was coming up, for the weeks prior, we had signs posted indicating our hours, and we’d be closing the holiday. After the holiday was over, I came in the next day and saw a voicemail left on the phone.

As it turns out, she must not have been a regular customer.

I picked it up, and a woman asked this exact thing, “Hello. I’m phoning to see if you are open today. If you could call me back and let me know if you are or not, that would be great. My number is ……….” The time stamp said she phoned roughly around early afternoon. Needless to say, I didn’t phone her back. Ha ha.

Wow! The answer was pretty obvious.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

It seems like they would’ve called back.

This reader is too busy to answer dumb calls like that.

The same thing happens at grocery stores.

For this person, people would leave angry messages on Christmas Day.

Well, she got her answer.

Though it probably wasn’t the one she wanted.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.