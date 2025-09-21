Customer Complains About The Music In A Store, But Then She Made Another Unreasonable Request, Too

Retail workers put up with a lot, and by that I mean crazy customers and their crazy requests.

Imagine dealing with a customer who seems to think she can dictate what music your store plays and also thinks she knows better than you do what items are in stock.

Would you be polite about it, or would you let your manager handle it?

Let’s see what the person in today’s story decides to do.

Who even pays attention to the music in a retail store? So I was on the floor, doing my thing, putting everything back in its place, when an older woman called me from a few aisles over. She looked scandalized. “Are you listening to this song?” she asked. Admittedly, the store playlist had become white noise to me even if I’d only been here a few weeks.

The employee was honest.

I shook my head and told her no. “That man just said the f-word!” she exclaimed. I wasn’t familiar with the song or the artist, but it seemed like just another sort of love song. Certainly nothing that would have an uncensored “f-word”. “I didn’t hear it myself, but I’ll be sure to tell my manager,” I said.

The customer felt the need to elaborate.

“I’m not even a prude or anything, I just don’t like that word!” the customer said. I smiled, a bit confused that she was bringing something like that up. I hadn’t implied anything of the sort. “We try to keep our playlist clean because we get a lot of kids here, but maybe something got through. I’ll—” “I don’t even care about kids! It’s just a bad word!”

The customer had another request.

I almost laughed. That’s just such a peculiar way of phrasing it. She then asked for help finding a specific product that we didn’t have in stock. I showed her some similar products, as well as a multipack that contained the product she was looking for, but she wasn’t satisfied. “I know on your website that you said you had however many [items], and now I don’t see any. Go look in the back!” she said.

The manager found the situation funny.

I took this time to duck away and tell my manager about the music complaint. She laughed and said she’d never heard that before—and she’d been there for several years. When I got back to doing my rounds, I saw that same lady complaining to my manager about how they were “hiding” products from her. Not even the mythical “back” has everything, it seems.

I wonder what song it was and what the word really was?

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customer isn’t always right.

But we already knew that.

