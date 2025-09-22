September 22, 2025 at 2:35 pm

Customer Couldn’t Believe Grocery Staff Were Working On Thanksgiving, So They Made A Huge Scene Over Nothing

People often assume holidays are universally respected, but retail employees know better.

When a customer found out staff were working on Thanksgiving, their reaction was nothing short of dramatic.

Read on for the full story!

Uh, yes we are open on Thanksgiving…

Today, as I was bagging groceries at my local grocery store, the customer told both me and my cashier, “Happy Thanksgiving!”

I responded with a “Happy Thanksgiving” as well, while my cashier said, “Yeah, I’ll be working.”

This caught another customer’s attention.

When the woman heard this, she stopped moving towards the exit, turned around, and said in an utterly shocked voice, “Oh my God. You’re open on Thanksgiving?”

As if it were the worst crime against humanity possible.

To the employee, this was a no-brainer.

Some people need to make a living more than they need to eat a turkey, ma’am.

Leave it to a customer to be out of touch once again.

What did Reddit think?

There are different schools of thought on the ethicality of making employees work on holidays.

Screenshot 2025 08 27 at 3.35.29 PM Customer Couldn’t Believe Grocery Staff Were Working On Thanksgiving, So They Made A Huge Scene Over Nothing

The only people who should have to work on holidays are those who actually want to.

Screenshot 2025 08 27 at 3.36.23 PM Customer Couldn’t Believe Grocery Staff Were Working On Thanksgiving, So They Made A Huge Scene Over Nothing

And when the incentives are good enough, employees tend to want to volunteer.

Screenshot 2025 08 27 at 3.37.43 PM Customer Couldn’t Believe Grocery Staff Were Working On Thanksgiving, So They Made A Huge Scene Over Nothing

This retail worker, on the other hand, can’t wait to get the heck out of work.

Screenshot 2025 08 27 at 3.39.14 PM Customer Couldn’t Believe Grocery Staff Were Working On Thanksgiving, So They Made A Huge Scene Over Nothing

This employee had no choice but to shake their head and keep working.

Making a living doesn’t pause for turkey.

