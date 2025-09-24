Customer Demanded Service Before The Store Even Opened, But Then Blamed The Employee For A Delayed Delivery And Demanded An Apology

Some customers act like waiting a few minutes is the ultimate inconvenience.

So, what would you do if a customer demanded service before the store even opened, ignored everything you said, and then blamed you for things completely out of your control?

Would you apologize to them? Or would you stand your ground and refuse to take the blame for something that wasn’t your fault?

In today’s story, a retail employee deals with this situation and refuses to apologize.

Here’s how it all went down.

Sorry I’m not a god, ma’am So this lady was waiting outside my store (in a mall) before I opened. She was staring at me before I even unlocked the door. I still had my bag, my coat, everything still on, and she was expecting me to serve her right away. I tried to ignore her and entered the store, closing the door behind me and starting to prepare for the day. I was hoping she would understand that the store was not open yet, but she didn’t. She continued staring at me until I ran out of things to do and had to tell her that I would not open for 10 more minutes. She seemed to understand, but continued to stand there and stare at me.

The lady just would not take a hint.

I left the store for 5 minutes while I went to the bathroom, hoping that she would leave. But as I was walking back, I noticed that she was actually standing at the corner waiting for me, like she couldn’t believe I left her hanging. As I opened the door to go back inside and try to ignore her, she told me her order. I still was not open yet, but she didn’t care. I told her to wait, but she pulled out her card and stood at the till staring at me. When opening time rolled around and my delivery still had not arrived, I told her that it would be a bit late, and she got mad at me.

She made sure everyone knew she waited.

She told me to call the driver. I told her he wouldn’t pick up because he was driving, and she continued berating me for lying to her. When the delivery came in, she told the driver that she was waiting. I served her as soon as I could just to get rid of her. After she paid, she told me I should say sorry. It’s not like I could control traffic. I told her the information as I knew it and that stuff like this was out of our control. About starts a bad day, and it was only getting worse.

Yikes! Imagine thinking you’re that important!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this situation.

This person deals with something similar.

Here’s someone who had a customer show up an hour early.

Such a good point.

Doing this only helps create bad habits.

Impatient people are the worst!

She needs to understand that business hours are posted for a reason.

