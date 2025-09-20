Customer Didn’t Have Enough Money For All His Groceries, So He Tried To Guilt The Cashier Into Spotting Him

Most customer interactions are uneventful, but every now and then someone tries to bend store policy (and reality) with equal confidence.

One associate found himself trying to hold in his laughter as a customer tried to convince him to personally buy him a cake roll.

You’ll want to read on to find out what happened next.

Stores don’t pay for your items for you? I was in electronics with a fellow associate when a customer walked up to the counter with a phone card, a cake roll, and something else that I can’t remember. Associate rang everything up and it came to about $45.

But that’s when the transaction hit a snag.

Customer: I don’t have that much. Associate: Well, I can take something out of the transaction if you’d like.

The customer proceeds to remove a few items.

Customer: Well, I guess I don’t need this.

(He removed the third item.) The total was now about $40. Customer: I still don’t have that much. Associate: Well, I can take one of the other two items off as well.

But then the customer starts to argue.

Customer: Well, can’t the store just give me the cake roll? Associate: …Um, no.

(Holding in laughter at such a thought.)

Then came a mind-numbingly bold request.

Customer: Well, can you buy it for me? Associate: No, I’m on the clock, but I also don’t even know you. Customer:

(Now all ticked off that he can’t get his precious cake roll)

Well fine! Guess I’ll just get the phone card then! Of course, we both laughed about it after he left.

That’s simply not how things work at all.

What did Reddit think?

Attention everyone: the cashier is not your friend!

Other times, the customer just has to make the right kind of offer.

Many customers have absolutely no problem pushing the envelope.

Most reasonable people would never dare ask something like this.

This request was just absurd, but at least they had something to laugh about for the rest of their shift.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.