Customer Exploded Over A Simple ID Check, But Luckily Another Stranger’s Kindness Helped Turn The Shift Around

Grocery store jobs can throw you headlong into some really awkward situations with strangers.

One cashier learned this firsthand when a stubborn customer refused a simple request and caused a massive scene.

Luckily, some compassionate customers ended up saving the day.

My first bad customer experience I’ve worked at a grocery store for about 2 years now. My first bad customer experience was a couple of weeks after I started working there.

The drama started over something pretty small.

Basically, a lady refused to show me her ID for the alcohol she was buying. She said she was “3x my age” (which would’ve made her like 66, so she was probably underestimating how old I was 💀), and told me that she wanted a manager to bypass the ID check. (By the way, it’s TN—no matter your age, we HAVE to check ID.)

The cashier tried to call in reinforcements to try and keep the transaction moving.

I was panicked and didn’t know what to do, so I talked to one of my friends who was a manager, and she told the lady that we needed ID. I had a pretty long line of people behind her, so she paid for her order and my friend said they could help her at customer service when she came back. (She went out to her car to get her ID.)

The cashier thought they were through the worst of it, but this customer wasn’t done with them yet.

So I continued with the next customer, and a couple of minutes later, the lady came back in trying to show me her ID when I was in the middle of helping another customer.

She starts making threats.

My coworker was trying to get her to come to customer service for assistance, but the lady just blew up at us and said, “Oh nevermind! I guess they don’t want our business! We’ll take our business somewhere else!” (She was talking to her husband.) My coworker and I were just kinda shocked and went on with our day. I was still pretty shaken up from the whole interaction.

Luckily, the other customers in line were much kinder.

The customer I was taking care of during the whole blow-up was very kind to me and told me that lady was over the top and told me to ignore her. Later in my shift, I was telling another customer about the interaction because I was still shaken up about it, and she opened the fancy chocolate she had just bought and gave me one. 🥹 Always so lovely when you find the compassionate customers. 💕

It’s funny how a rough moment can lead to a small gesture that turns the day around.

That meltdown could have left a bad taste in their mouth, but one kind gesture made all the difference.

Sometimes you just have to keep going, if not for the few good customers out there.

