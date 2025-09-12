Customer Insisted Her Discounted Total Was Wrong, So Gas Station Worker Adjusted The Price And She Ended Up Paying More

Some customers are so convinced they’re right that they’ll argue even when they’re actually getting a better deal.

So, what would you do if someone accused you of overcharging them when, in reality, you’d given them a generous discount?

Would you waste time trying to prove it?

Or would you let them learn the hard way that “being right” can come at a higher price?

In the following story, one gas station employee deals with this exact type of customer.

Here’s how he handled it.

The customer is always right I work at a gas station, and because it’s family-owned and I’m the son of the owner, I get to have a lot of leeway with giving customers discounts, and I like to help people out a bit, and I use that leeway a lot Anyway, a woman comes in today and buys 2 packs of cigarettes, a king-size candy bar, and a 20-ounce Coke. So I give her the three-pack deal price on the cigarettes, and instead of the candy and drink being $1.69 each, I just give it to her for $3 even, making the total $16 even.

Apparently, she didn’t like the price.

Well, when I tell her the total, she says, “That’s not right; that’s way too much!” So I tell her how I did it. I tell her I charged $6.50 for each pack of cigarettes and $1.50 each for the pop and candy. She, however, is still adamantly refusing to believe that that is the correct price. She asks to see my manager. Well, I pretty much am the manager, and I don’t feel like dealing with this.

Instead, I tell her, “You know what? You’re right—I charged you the wrong price.”

When he recalculated it, the price got higher.

I recalculate the total to $17.18 and tell her I had originally given her a discount. She realizes her mistake and asks for the lower price.

I told her if she didn’t like this price, she’d have to go somewhere else (even with the non-discounted price, we’re still cheaper than the gas stations around us). She sulked and paid for her stuff without saying a word That’s a victory in my books

Wow! Customers like this are the worst.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

This was well-played!

Hopefully, he remembered her and charged her full price every time.

