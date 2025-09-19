Customer Insisted The Onions Were Mislabeled, So One Exhausted Cashier Spent Five Minutes Explaining What “Yellow Onion” Meant

“There’s no such thing as silly questions,” is a sentiment many retail associates would most certainly disagree with.

One grocery store employee found herself explaining produce basics to a man who thought the word “yellow” described the plastic bag and not the vegetable inside.

You’ll want to read on — this one’s a doozy.

Yellow onion bag This happened when I used to work retail a few years ago. I was working the register when this guy came up with his groceries.

But it didn’t take long for trouble to start brewing.

I’m scanning things, but then it gets to the bag of onions. He completely goes off about the bag of yellow onions, claiming that we don’t have prices for it and it needs to be labeled.

It became clear just how confused this customer really was.

It turns out he did not know that “yellow onions” were a type of onion, and the price tag was indeed for the bag. The tag read “yellow onion bag,” but the bag itself was green. He thought the sign was correlated with the color of the bag, not the contents of the bag.

The cashier then proceeded to try and explain this to him.

It took me a while to explain this to him, since it also scanned as “yellow onion” on the customer terminal. He insisted the price was wrong due to the fact that the bag was a different color. After about a minute of explaining about onions, he finally got it and paid.

Luckily he snapped out of it, but she couldn’t believe how passionately wrong he had been.

He didn’t scream or anything, but he was genuinely convinced of what he was saying. He had to be at least 60.

Was it this dude’s first time in a grocery store in 60 years?

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

This user imagines the other conversations the cashier must have had to have with this customer.

To put it nicely, this guy has quite a bit of work to do.

For this commenter, a predictable customer is even worse than a rude one.

It was such a silly question that you almost feel bad for the guy.

It was a strange hill to die on, but at least no onions were harmed in the process.

For the cashier, though, it was a story that would live on forever as one of her weirder moments.

