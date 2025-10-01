Customer Returned Rental Equipment, But Before The Return Was Complete, He Started To Drive Away

Working in customer service is not for the faint of heart. Sometimes you literally have to chase customers down, like in this story.

Imagine helping a customer with a rental return, but then the customer does something completely unexpected.

That’s what the employee in this story had to deal with.

Here’s the whole story.

Customer drove off hauling a trailer I was still on I work at an equipment rental and sales company (which I will soon be leaving). Semi-recently a customer came in offloading a stump grinder. He dropped the tailgate on his trailer and like usual I started helping him unchain and offload it.

Then something really unusual happened.

Well as I was starting the equipment up so I could offload it, this guy hops in his truck and starts taking off and hauls butt in doing so. I had to jump off of the trailer and then run across the yard to flag him down. I don’t know what he was thinking. Customer service is killing me.

What was that customer thinking? Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

This person shares another crazy experience.

This is a good suggestion.

He’s lucky to alive.

This is another good suggestion.

I wouldn’t want to work there much longer either!

