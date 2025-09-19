Customer Showed Up Five Minutes After Closing With A Full Cart, So The Staff Had To Stay Late For A $36 Argument Over Plumbing Parts

Some customers treat closing time like a suggestion rather than a deadline.

One man wandered the aisles for hours only to show up at the register five minutes past closing with a full cart and even fuller expectations.

And he wasn’t leaving without giving everyone a headache.

That’s not how it works, sir I work at a hardware store, and tonight a gentleman who had been in the store for hours finally came to the register 5 minutes after close with a cart full of smaller items. Trying to put aside my annoyance, I started trying to scan the items as quickly as possible since everyone else was waiting on him and on me.

The last two items I came across were adapters from the plumbing section. They did not have barcodes or any type of identification on them. Knowing how our adapters are typically sold, the following conversation occurs:

Me: “Sir, were these in a package?” Customer: “Yes.” Me: “Well, where is the package? I can’t scan them or ring them up without it.”

Customer: “It’s in the aisle. I only wanted two of them. They’re in bigger packs, so I took them out.” Me: “…Sir, that’s not how this works. If they’re in a package, they have to be sold in that package. We can’t take them out, you have to buy them all together.” Customer: “Well, are there any sold individually in this size? I didn’t see any over there.”

One of my managers went over to the aisle to check on the item. She found the bag he took them out of and came back with it, telling us that we only have the packs of 10 and they are not sold individually at our store. Customer: “Well, how much is it for the 10-pack? If it’s too much I don’t want it.”

I scan the item to check and let him know it is $36.99 for the pack. He says it’s too much, and I’m finally able to finish the transaction. He said no to $36.99 for a 10-pack, but his total still came out to almost $300 exactly just on small items — that was how much he bought right at closing.

The store had technically closed, but this shopper wasn’t done testing everyone’s patience.

Never underestimate the power of an entitled customer.

