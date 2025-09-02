Customer Threw A Fit In His Store Because They Had To Wait, But He Snapped Right Back At Them

Managing personalities is often an unpaid extra task that comes with working in retail.

How would you handle a woman throwing a fit when it was clearly unwarranted?

One guy recently took to Reddit to share his approach to dealing with a difficult customer.

Here are the details.

I SAID WHAT I SAID

So, to set scene, we had a $655 order due ASAP. It was for 130ish blueprint scans. In all the downtime I had, I kept scanning as many blueprints as I could.

This scenario is COMPLETE nightmare fuel. Let’s see what happens next.

Meanwhile, I get a customer requesting a couple photos printed on regular paper. I refer her to self service and let her know how to get started.

Seems like the most effective way to keep the pace moving.

I also let her know we have other orders we’re working on. Barely 15 seconds passes, and she asks out loud if anyone can help her.

Oh no, she was one of THOSE customers.

Now, I literally had my cashier ringing, 1 of my 2 floor people ringing, and my other guy was assisting someone. I let her know everyone is busy and before I can even mention sending someone over, she throws a fit.

Doesn’t ever seem to matter how transparent you are with these types of people…

She can’t believe how no one is available, and how seriously ridiculous this is. Then I say to her “THATS RETAIL FOR YOU MA’AM”. I hear her saying as she storms out the door, “I GUESS YOU JUST LOST A CUSTOMER”.

Shivers in $655 order.

Again, complete and total nightmare fuel.

Like seriously, I get assisting guests is a priority, but I’m not going to waste 15 minutes of my time just waiting for you to figure out how to send an email. Then another 5 minutes all for $2?! Get outta here with that.

Seems like that customer should have tempered her expectations.

Let’s see what the comments had to say.

Being on a retail thread, many empathized and offered similar anecdotes.

And engaged in unanimous annoyance at the customer’s entitlement.

A few people poked fun at the original poster’s word choices and phrasing.

Some similar stories were shared, with similar snarky remarks included.

And debunked the logic of the popular phrase: “You just lost a customer”.

If only tact was something you could buy…

But sometimes it’s overrated.

