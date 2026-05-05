Husband vs. Hero? The Internet is Divided Over a Man Who Refuses to Let His Homeless Father-In-Law Move In

You can’t pick your in-laws, folks!

And, as you might now, some are better than others.

In today’s story, a man talked about why he doesn’t want his father-in-law moving in with him and his family.

Check out what he had to say.

AITA for not wanting my FIL to move in? “My father-in-law can’t afford his place anymore after his girlfriend left him, so we offered him space because he’s my wife’s father.

He is NOT happy about this.

I’m not okay with it, and I don’t trust him. In my view, he has a long track record of manipulating people and living off whoever will tolerate him. Not long after I met my wife, he lost his job. He collected unemployment while flipping items under the table, and when that ran out, he decided he was “disabled.” He bragged about exaggerating his health and even staging his living situation to get approved. He ended up receiving around $80,000 in back pay and burned through it quickly.

This guy is something else…

Since then, he’s made a living through shady behavior—misrepresenting used goods, selling counterfeit items as real, and taking advantage of people whenever he can. He’s posted fake sob stories online to get free items to sell, including inventing “disabled grandchildren,” and has sold things we gave him after claiming he desperately needed them. He also abuses assistance programs, taking far more than he can even store. It’s a consistent pattern of dishonesty. He’s also neglected his health for years. He’s diabetic but refused to manage it, which led to kidney failure and dialysis. He’s skipped treatments because they were inconvenient, choosing instead to go hustle items at flea markets. That contributed to serious complications, including a heart attack. Even then, he tried to use it to get more out of the people around him. Now his girlfriend has left, and according to him it’s “for no reason.” He does have other family who could help him afford a place, but he doesn’t want to leave this area. Instead, he’s leaning on us.

They’re being upfront with him about this.

We’ve set firm limits. If he stays, it’s temporary and only until he gets into income-based housing. He’ll be in the basement—our kids are not giving up their space. Any buying or selling he does stays away from our home. I’m not putting my family at risk of someone showing up angry over one of his deals. I’m also undecided about charging rent, since I don’t want to accidentally give him tenant rights that make it harder to remove him. The toughest part is my wife. She knows exactly who he is and understands my concerns, but he’s still her father, and he’s already trying to guilt her into taking responsibility for him. What frustrates me most is that this situation is the result of his own choices, and now he’s trying to make it her problem.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit users shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

This guy is SKETCHY AS HELL.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother of three who doesn’t want her disabled sister-in-law to move in with them.