“It Was Me or Her”: How a Perfect Romance Ended the Minute the Mother-In-Law Parked Her Car in the Driveway

Imagine living with your boyfriend for over a year, and one day you come home and see his mother in your living room with a suitcase and boxes. Would you be upset if she was staying with you for awhile, or would you be happy to see her?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s really upset that her boyfriend didn’t talk to her before telling his mom it was okay to stay with them. The living situation got worse and worse until she finally felt done.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Am I overreacting for moving out of my apartment after my boyfriend’s mother moved in without notice? Im 31f. My boyfriend is 38. We have been together about a year and living together most of that time. Both of us are on the lease. We split rent. I came home from work one night completely wiped like bad day zero energy just wanted to eat something and not talk to anyone. I opened the door and saw boxes everywhere and shoes I didnt recognize. His mom was sitting at the kitchen table like it was totally normal

She wasn’t just there for a quick visit either.

She smiled and said oh good youre home Im staying here for a while Not asking. Not even explaining. Just saying it. Nobody asked me before hand or even tested the waters to see how I would feel about this. Apparently she had a fight with her sister and didnt want to live there anymore or pay rent so she came to our place. She already moved clothes in. She was already talking about changing the kitchen around because she doesnt like where things are

She really grew to hate her boyfriend’s mom.

I looked at my boyfriend waiting for him to say something anything and he just kind of shrugged and said its temporary shes my mom From that moment I felt like I didn’t live there anymore She wasnt yelling or being openly mean. It was worse. Just constant little comments, what I ate, how late I worked, why I wasn’t home more and cooking for her son, going through cabinets reorganizing stuff without asking, sitting on the couch when I got home asking where Id been, when it’s obvious I was out working. I kept telling myself dont be the crazy girlfriend. Don’t be the woman who hates his mom. Its temporary right.

Then, his mom really crossed the line.

Then she casually told me she had talked to our landlord She said she let him know she was staying. Like it was helpful. Like she had the right to do that I told my boyfriend this wasnt okay, that nobody asked me. That her calling the landlord crossed a huge line. He told me I was overreacting, that family helps family and if I wanted a future with him Id have to be more understanding

She left even though she didn’t have anywhere to go.

I just felt done That night I emailed the landlord and gave my 30 day notice, packed a bag, told my boyfriend I was done. He said I was selfish and forcing him to choose between me and his mom I didnt even feel comfortable staying there anymore. I felt watched all the time, so I slept in my car for two nights, showered at the gym, cried in parking lots, felt stupid, but it was quieter than being in that apartment with her constant nit picking.

She’s wondering if she overreacted.

Some friends say I did the right thing. Others say sleeping in my car was extreme and I shouldve waited it out since it was temporary. But I really don’t think it was temporary. The woman doesnt have a husband and acts like her son is the husband. I dont know. I just know I didnt agree to live with his mother, and my life stopped feeling like mine Am I overreacting?

He said it himself. She would have to be “more understanding” in order to be with him. Time to move out and move on.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

He really should’ve asked first.

This person would’ve done the same thing.

Another person points out why the boyfriend didn’t ask.

Everyone is on her side.

She deserves better.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a busy mom who was blindsided by her husband’s request to move his disabled sister in with them.