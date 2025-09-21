Customer Threw A Tantrum When The Store Was Out Of Her Favorite Cat Food, But When She Accused The Cashier Of Letting Her Pet Starve, He Hung Up

People who work in customer service quickly learn that logic is optional in many conversations.

One customer’s request for cat food turned into a full-blown emotional crisis, one that somehow became the employee’s responsibility to solve.

the cat food lady Today’s weird interaction was a woman on the phone calling about cat food. I looked up her cat food on our hand held, it wasn’t good enough.

We weren’t busy so I put her on hold and went and looked and came back and reported what cat food in the brand she asked for that we had. Her: The cat won’t eat wet food. Did I say I wanted wet food? Me: Oh I wasn’t aware that brand made dry food, let me go look again.

I walk back over to pet food and shockingly we don’t have the dry food and I go back to the phone and let her know we don’t have any. Her: Well you’ve been out for months. How are YOU going to fix this?

Me: .. gives her the hours and number for the guy who does the ordering and telling her how to connect with him directly… Her: But what about right now? What are you going to do for my cat now? Me: (repeats what I said.)

Her: So I guess I’m just going to have to starve my cat to death then since you won’t help me. Me: I am definitely not going to help you with that ma’am, you have a nice day. I hung up and I am never answering the phone again. Ever.

What did Reddit think?

It’s like all customers are playing by the same psychotic handbook.

This woman doesn’t exactly sound like a competent pet owner.

Some people truly just love to complain.

They’re an hourly employee, not a divine being.

Let’s hope this lady is a better pet owner than she is negotiator.

But that’s highly unlikely.

