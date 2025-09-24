Customer Tried To Return A Crumpled Halloween Costume That Four Of Her Kids Had Already Worn, But The Employee Refused And Sent Her To A Second-Hand Store

It’s funny how some customers think return policies are just suggestions.

So, what would you do if someone showed up wanting to return a costume that had no receipt, no packaging, and had already been worn by four of her children?

Would you take the return? Or would you laugh and refuse politely, while giving her directions to a second-hand store?

In today’s story, one assistant store manager finds herself in this exact predicament and cannot take the lady seriously.

Here’s how it all went down.

A Halloween tale from retail past – the lady with the wonderful costume Over twenty years ago, I was an assistant manager at a craft store. Our Halloween merchandise included costumes. The store doesn’t sell them anymore, and I can totally understand why not. They were always a mess. We had the usual return policies: You need a receipt, the item must have been purchased within 30 days, and it must be in its original packaging. But our manager was trying to enforce a new one: no returns on holiday merchandise within seven days of the holiday. Because this was a new policy, there were signs at every register and flyers we put in bags at checkout.

The customer would not take no for an answer and wanted to see a manager.

We had a rock star for a head cashier. She could handle anything, but some customers just have to talk to a manager. I come to her register when called because she has an issue with a customer trying to return an item. The item is a costume. There is no receipt and no packaging, just a crumpled ball of cheap fabric tossed into one of our bags. I ran through the issues, knowing full well that she had already heard all of this from the head cashier.

To help the customer understand, she carefully explained the policy.

Our customer isn’t taking no for an answer.

Finally, I get to the point that it is two days before Halloween, and we are no longer taking returns on Halloween merchandise. She asks why. Silly me, I think she is a sane individual and take the time to explain to her our aggressive clearance policy on seasonal merchandise and that there was no way we would be able to sell it before Halloween.

She couldn’t believe what the lady said next.

She thinks this is an opening to explain that we will surely be able to sell the costume, four out of five of her children have worn it, and absolutely loved it. She doesn’t understand why her youngest is refusing to wear it. But the fact that the other kids did, surely shows what a good costume it is, and that we will have no problem selling it in the next two days.

I take a moment… gather my thoughts and ask: so you are saying that you have had this costume for years and it has been worn no less than four times and because a fifth child is refusing to wear it, you think we should take it back? She shook her head enthusiastically, thinking she was finally making some progress. I gently offered her directions to the second-hand store down the street. I know I got off easy; there is a lot more crazy out there in retail, but she was the most delusional customer I ever had. I always think of her and her son every Halloween.

