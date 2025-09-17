Customer Tried To Trick The System For A $10 Discount, So The Employee Politely Shut Him Down And Watched Him Storm Out

Retail workers often juggle difficult personalities all while trying to meet impossible demands.

So when one customer decided $10 was worth making a scene at checkout, one associate found themselves caught between company policy and customer entitlement.

“You are making a big deal over $10” I am at a clothing store that ranges from T-shirts to suits, and a man comes in with his wife looking at suits. Ignoring my manager and me, they are going through displays looking for sizes. The man tries a jacket on only to find it is far too small, gets frustrated, and gets my attention.

After helping him with his size, he then asks me to grab his size in two more jackets and matching pants for each jacket. We need this boost, and this sale is looking incredibly good for us. After trying on the suits, my manager leaves as she is finished for the night, and I am closing in four hours (late night trading for us—Friday night).

C: “I like these two suits. Can you put these aside for now? I will look around for some more stuff to grab.” M: “Not a problem at all—gives me time to hang these all up and bag them.” C: “Actually, can I get a new suit jacket?”

The customer notices a single loose thread, which is not actually attached to the jacket, so I go out the back and take the thread off.

This happens twice for each suit jacket. Once he is satisfied with them, he goes off on his store walk. After doing a store walk, he comes back to the counter and looks at our shoe display.

C: “I need shoes.” [staring at me] M: “That’s no problem, but I need your shoe size and which shoes you want.” C: “Oh, okay.” The customer picks two pairs and ultimately decides on one pair to grab.

Throwing the shoes on the counter, he then asks: C: “What discount am I getting for all this? Also, I will only get one suit, not both.”

M: “Well, the suit comes in a deal, so I can’t discount that since it won’t let me override it—and the deal is better than any sort of discount I could have given.” C: “I don’t have an account here, by the way. Only in [other country branch].”

This is where the issue stems from, as I am feeling somewhat generous and he is spending over $200 worth of stuff, and he can’t use his account where I am. Usually, when you sign up, it takes a couple of days at most, and then you get 20% off any full-price items.

M: “That’s no problem. I can re-sign you up for an account here and apply your discount now. You will get 20% off the shoes, but because the suit together is in a deal, it won’t take anything further off that.” C: “You’re telling me I can’t discount the suit??” M: “Yes, the suit together gives a bundle where, if bought together, they take $20 off the pants.”

The customer just nods, and I proceed to put the customer through.

I make his new account, fill in his details, and discount the shoes. After doing so, I read the total out and let him know what’s discounted and by how much everything is discounted.

He happily pays. I give him his receipt, give him his bags, and he starts to head off.

He suddenly turns back to me:

C: “I just realized that I could have bought the jacket and pants separate, discounted the jacket, and I would technically pay $10 less.” M: “Yes and no. For the suit total, yes, you would save $10—but then the shoes wouldn’t be discounted because I can only use your discount in one transaction.” C: “So refund me the suit and then we shall do it that way.” M: “I’m sorry? I can refund you the suit but can’t give you a second discount. I don’t have that power.” C: [laughs] “Sure you can, come on.”

M: “I think there is a misunderstanding. I have already used your discount on your shoes. Even if I was to refund your discounted shoes along with the suit, I don’t get that discount for you back. You only get one discount for signing up, and I can get in trouble for just giving out discounts.” C: “Why are you making such a fuss over $10?!”

M: “Sir, it’s not a fuss. I am just stating I can’t just take back your discount and then apply it multiple times over multiple transactions. Even if I somehow could, I am not a manager and therefore don’t have that sort of power.” C: [sarcastically] “Yeah no, it’s whatever. Just don’t understand why you are making such a big deal out of $10. What’s your name and your manager’s name?” Happily gave those details to him before he stormed out.

