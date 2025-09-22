Customers Ask For A Specific Bottle Of Rum, And When They’re Told It’s Not In Stock, They Get Quite Emotional

Have you ever gone to a store to buy something specific but it wasn’t in stock? Would you accept the reality of the situation, or would you completely overreact?

Some people expect magic.. So I work for a fairly well known wine and liquor retail chain, and without fail, any Friday night past 9pm there’s always at least one story. A few friday’s back I’m keeping watch over the tequila aisle, 2 girls in their early 20’s come running over looking for Espolon. I show them to it and they run to the wine department with a bottle, only to come back a few minutes later from the directions of the restroom with no bottle.

After following them a few minutes to ensure they weren’t lifting product, I saw them return to the wine department where a older man was with their cart (mid 40’s) with the aforementioned tequila in the cart, so I decided to step out for a smoke. After coming back in and walking half way through the rum isle I’m stopped by shouting, it was the 2 girls and guy with the cart from before, shouting at me about not having a bottle of rum. After looking it up, it was a 20th anniversary bottle discontinued and sold out of 9 years ago…

After I tell this man, he proceeded to calmly ask if you had another one from the same company in a wooden crate like box… Nothing in inventory so I look it up… it’s the 30th anniversary, which isn’t out until October. After hearing this he collapsed to the ground and began sobbing like a small child while the 2 girls with him just comforted him and asked if I could check the back…

Again, 1 bottle we haven’t sold in nearly a decade, the other hasn’t been released for months at this point. I walked away. He continued his tantrums until we closed little over an hour later.

