September 22, 2025 at 5:47 pm

Customers Ask For A Specific Bottle Of Rum, And When They’re Told It’s Not In Stock, They Get Quite Emotional

by Jayne Elliott

Have you ever gone to a store to buy something specific but it wasn’t in stock? Would you accept the reality of the situation, or would you completely overreact?

The customer in today’s story overreacts over a bottle of rum.

Let’s see how the employee handles the situation.

Some people expect magic..

So I work for a fairly well known wine and liquor retail chain, and without fail, any Friday night past 9pm there’s always at least one story.

A few friday’s back I’m keeping watch over the tequila aisle, 2 girls in their early 20’s come running over looking for Espolon.

I show them to it and they run to the wine department with a bottle, only to come back a few minutes later from the directions of the restroom with no bottle.

It was a false alarm, but the drama wasn’t over yet.

After following them a few minutes to ensure they weren’t lifting product, I saw them return to the wine department where a older man was with their cart (mid 40’s) with the aforementioned tequila in the cart, so I decided to step out for a smoke.

After coming back in and walking half way through the rum isle I’m stopped by shouting, it was the 2 girls and guy with the cart from before, shouting at me about not having a bottle of rum.

After looking it up, it was a 20th anniversary bottle discontinued and sold out of 9 years ago…

The man had another question.

After I tell this man, he proceeded to calmly ask if you had another one from the same company in a wooden crate like box…

Nothing in inventory so I look it up… it’s the 30th anniversary, which isn’t out until October.

After hearing this he collapsed to the ground and began sobbing like a small child while the 2 girls with him just comforted him and asked if I could check the back…

Really? What a ridiculous request!

Again, 1 bottle we haven’t sold in nearly a decade, the other hasn’t been released for months at this point.

I walked away. He continued his tantrums until we closed little over an hour later.

That’s a lot of emotion over a specific bottle of rum!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this story.

This might’ve been what happened.

This would’ve been a funny answer!

This person has a strong opinion of the customer.

Here’s another short and sweet comment.

That customer was beyond disappointed!

A little too much so, probably.

