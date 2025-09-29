Dad At Upscale Grocery Store Put Back A Cucumber His Kids Wanted To Afford $8 Bottled Water, But When The Total Stayed Over $50 And He Couldn’t Tap To Pay, He Argued With The Cashier

Sometimes grocery store prices force families into tough choices that feel unfair.

So, what would you do if you had to decide between buying bottled water for yourself or keeping both cucumbers your kids were excited about?

Would you sacrifice your bottled water? Or would you cut back on the kids’ treats?

In the following story, one family is faced with this very decision at the checkout line.

Here’s what they did.

$8 bottled water for me or a cucumber for my kids? At the Canadian upscale grocery store, everything is expensive. That’s why a cucumber costs $1.99 and a 4 L jug of Whistler Water costs $7.99. Also, the drinking water in my city tastes better than bottled water. A family comes through my line. They don’t appear super wealthy, but they’re definitely not low-income either. They unload their stuff, which includes two cucumbers and a 4 L Whistler Water. Throughout the transaction, the two kids (under 10) tell their parents how much they love cucumbers. At the end of the transaction, the dad says, “$52.76!??” That’s ridiculous. I guess we’ll have to shop at (large discount store) from now on. I was really hoping to keep this under $50.”

He was desperate to get the total under $50.

From his tone of voice, you can tell he’s actually frustrated with the high prices, not just surprised like most of my customers. “___ (mom), do you actually need both these cucumbers. They’re so **** expensive.” “It’s for the kids. Let’s just get one.” I take one cucumber off and announce the new total, 50.77.

Apparently, he can only tap his credit card up to a certain amount.

“What man, how is it still over 50. Can you just lend me the $0.75?” “No, sir, sorry, I can’t do that.” “Unbelievable. I can’t tap my credit card unless it’s under $50. Like, can you help me out here?”

The cashier gives him a novel idea.

“Sure. Are you able to insert it into the machine and put in your PIN?” “Wow, are you for real here? Wow. Fine.” I hope this guy’s family is doing alright. For their sake, I hope the discount competitor sells cheap Whistler water.

Yikes! It’s scary knowing that some people are actually like this.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to the cashier.

This person doesn’t like customers who ask for money.

Apparently, people make a big deal out of not being able to tap their card.

Here’s someone who likes tap, but doesn’t throw a fit when it’s not available.

It’s all about priorities.

The parents are something else.

Had he just put the water back, everything would’ve been fine.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.