Dad Pays For Daughter’s Destination Wedding, But When She Calls The Wedding Off He’s Not Willing To Cancel His Plans For Her Updated Date

AITA For going on a motorcycle trip with my friends instead of my daughters wedding? Some quick context. Last year I was told my daughter was getting married in 2025. I immediately supported this decision and was there every step of the way. Following tradition I gave her 4500 for help with venue payment.

During the planning process they changed from a local wedding to a destination wedding in puerto rico and forwarded the timeline a year to last fall giving me a year less to pay for the wedding. Now I had to pay for flights and accommodations for people. Reservations for air Bnb were made and purchased and tickets were bought.

Then they broke up over some pretty immature reasons. I was stuck with the bill. I tried for refunds but was told the trip was going ahead for “revenge” photos to make him feel bad. So that and because my wife and step kids are puerto Rican I said fine. In total that trip cost me 22500.00

Shortly after that trip I was invited to ride through glacier national park with some buddies. I figured we’ll ive paid for multiple trips to Disney as well as multiple trips for people to go to puerto rico so sure I think I earned it. My buddies and I planned for this September.

My daughter left about 4 months ago to go back to her man and didn’t say a word to me. We haven’t talked once since she left. Zero explanation or call. The other day she showed up at the house and told me matter of factly that the wedding is back on and I needed to be there. It was going to be on Thursday 9/11.

I told her I can’t make it i had prepaid plans already. She said your really going to miss my wedding. I told her I was there for the first one. She said there wasn’t one. I said not according to my bank account. She walked off and now I apparently am a jerk.

