Dad Took Out A Life Insurance Policy, But He Expects His Son To Pay For It Even Though He Doesn’t Want To

AITAH for saying if I have to make the payments for my Dad’s insurance, then he isn’t doing me a favor? So my Dad recently decided to get life insurance after a near death incident. He put two of my other siblings and myself (30M) as the beneficiaries, but the thing is, we have to make the payments.

Now, he’s never really contributed to me financially growing up (he even mentioned that the last time he was able to buy me a school shoe was when I was ten a few years back). This was mainly because he was unemployed and unable to do so. He’s also never been financially stable and I’ve had to give him money multiple times when I first started working at 16.

Now when he decided to get the insurance, he sat me down and said that since he hasn’t done much for me he’d like to do “at least this.” But I don’t necessarily see this as something he’s doing for me.

It may sound harsh but, the only thing that benefits me is his death. I feel that as a parent he should 100% be the one to make the payments or maybe even half? He also kinda threw his hands up like it’s up to us and that if we don’t make the payments, we lose out. I’ve said that this isn’t really a win situation for me (or my siblings), but now I’m being called a jerk for thinking like this. Am I really? AITA?

