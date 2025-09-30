Dad’s Girlfriend Pushes For A Baby He Doesn’t Want, So His Daughter Tells Them To Break Up Or Back Off

This mom-to-be is excited about her first baby—so why is her dad’s girlfriend acting like it’s her moment?

From name suggestions to nursery demands, the girlfriend’s behavior is getting more intense by the day.

And after one push too far, the daughter snapped with a choice: “Break up, or leave me alone.”

AITA for telling my father and his girlfriend to either break up or leave me alone? For context, my father is dating a younger woman who openly wants to have kids. He has three adult children and, also openly, doesn’t want more. Some time ago, they decided to wait a few years to see if either of them would change their minds about it, otherwise they’d break up. I told my father it was a bad idea, but he didn’t care.

Well, that’s a recipe for disaster.

I’m pregnant. This will be my and my husband’s first baby, as well as the first grandchild on both sides, so we’re all very excited. But my father’s girlfriend has been extremely over-the-top. She takes every shot she can to try to get “involved” in my pregnancy.

To give a few examples, she calls me almost every day with name suggestions or “parenting tips.”

Oh no she does not…

Anytime I tell her and my father about something I’m planning for my baby, she feels the need to explain what she’d do or buy instead. She frequently asks me whether I’m having a boy or a girl, because apparently she has different shopping lists for both (we know the sex and name, but won’t announce either until the baby is here). She has asked whether she can attend one of my ultrasounds to “see what it’s like.”

Stop it.

Dealing with her has been very overwhelming. Even if she is just being caring, we were never even remotely close before my pregnancy, so she’s been making me very uncomfortable. On Saturday, I stopped by my father’s place to pick up some of my old stuff. When I got there, he was having an argument with his girlfriend. They said it had to do with my baby, so they explained it to me: my father’s girlfriend wanted him to turn either the guest bedroom or the home office into a nursery, to make it easier for them to babysit my child. My father didn’t want to get rid of either.

Oh, uh…

I tried to be polite about it at first. I told them I wasn’t planning on having them babysit, and I probably wouldn’t use their hypothetical nursery when there was a perfectly good one in my place. But my father’s girlfriend said they had been waiting so long for there to finally be a baby in the family, and she wanted to “spend as much time as possible” with my child. That’s when I lost my patience. I said I understood they disagreed on having a baby, but that it wasn’t my problem. So I told them to either break up or leave me alone, because I’m done dealing with this.

NOT your problem.

The next day, my father called me. He said he understood I was frustrated and agreed that he agreed his girlfriend has been going too far, but argued that she’s just excited and trying to help me, and I’m being rude to her for denying it so firmly. He’s especially upset about what I said because his relationship is none of my business, and I had no right to comment on it. My husband’s on my side, and so is my brother. My sister is pretty neutral. The more I think about it, the more mixed my feelings on this get. AITA?

Between baby fever, boundary-stomping, and a very avoidable relationship mismatch, it’s no wonder Reddit had a lot to say.

This person says this is WILDLY unacceptable.

This person says extreme actions need to be taken.

She’s not the one having a baby—but she sure is acting like it.

