DoorDash Customer Was Charged For An Order That Never Showed Up After The Driver Got In A Car Accident

Well, this is a weird one…

A TikTokker named Nia posted a video on the social media platform and she had quite a story to tell about an unusual experience she had with DoorDash.

Nia said she bought two bottles of wine through DoorDash and that her assigned driver messaged her and said that he’d been in an accident.

The TikTokker showed viewers a photo of the aftermath of the accident and said, “This is what I saw, broken glass, empty bottles, and he was gone.”

Nia explained, “Long story short, I did not get a refund. I checked today, and they said I was not getting a refund. I called five times and spoke to several customer service people. Some were very nice and some very mean. I got hung up on twice.”

Nia was told that she was on the hook for a $25 fee “for people who are underage or too intoxicated to receive a delivery.”

She explained, “Obviously, it wasn’t my fault, but I still have to pay the fee, so please tag DoorDash. I want my $30 back.”

Here’s the video.

@bittnia @DoorDash ive been a dash pass member since 2021 u know meee ♬ original sound – ☁️nia☁️

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

That doesn’t seem fair, now does it…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁