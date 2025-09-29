Driver Parked In A Crosswalk And Refused To Move, So One Retail Worker Had To Step In And Things Got Awkward

People often treat parking rules like loose suggestions, but those rules exist for a reason.

So when an idling SUV blocked off a crosswalk, it sparked a series of awkward conversations for a retail worker who definitely wasn’t getting paid enough for all the drama.

Read on for the full story!

It’s my job to teach law The other day, we had an SUV parked in our crosswalk. It was idling, engine still running, but it was there for quite some time.

The employees soon get the ball rolling on getting this car out of the way.

My coworker, She Who Takes No Crap From Anyone, got on the intercom and paged the owner to move their vehicle.

So when the car refused to move, they escalated the issue further.

We gave it five minutes before she called the police non-emergency line. (She Who Takes No Crap is personal friends with several of the local officers.) Well, as we waited, we realized someone was getting out of the SUV’s back seat. I went out to speak to the woman.

Their conversation went something like this.

Her: I was just waiting for someone! Me: The car has to be in a parking space, it can’t be in our crosswalk. Her: I was in there the whole time, you could have come and told me! Me: We had no idea anyone was in there! We just paged the driver on our loudspeaker.

The woman continues to play dumb.

Her: Well, someone should have told me I couldn’t park here! Me: …it’s the crosswalk. Her: You should have told me! Apparently, it is now part of my job to instruct people that it’s illegal to park in the crosswalk.

Kinda seems like this should have been obvious?

What did Reddit think?

Teaching the rules of the road most definitely isn’t part of this retail worker’s job description.

Signs like these are usually printed large for a reason.

Many errant parkers seem to think flashing their hazards will get them out of just about anything.

Drivers like this shouldn’t be on the road at all.

Some people just can’t seem to accept that they aren’t above the rules.

Still, avoiding parking in a crosswalk should have been a no-brainer.

