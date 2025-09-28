Electrician Shopping At Lowe’s Was Mistaken For An Employee, Then Realized The Customer Actually Remembered Him From Selling Ceiling Fans Over 25 Years Ago

Sometimes the past has a funny way of catching up with you.

What would you do if a stranger asked for your help in a store, only to reveal they remembered you from a job you left decades ago?

Would you step in and help like old times? Or would you still refuse to help?

In the following story, one man makes this very decision and opts for the latter. Here’s the full scoop.

Not for 25 years… A lady approached me in the Lowe’s home improvement store in SC. She asked me which switches she needed to buy to change her regular light switches to 3-way switches. I was wearing a bright orange shirt with the logo for the company I work for currently and my company ID. I politely pointed out that I don’t work for Lowe’s and couldn’t advise her about which switches to use anyway. I am a licensed electrician and electrical contractor, but I didn’t want to get involved.

This wasn’t mistaken identity at all!

She responded, “You sold us our ceiling fans …” I was confused and had to think about it, but I probably had sold her and her husband ceiling fans 27 years ago when I worked at Lowe’s in Virginia. I asked, and sure enough, she said she was from the Norfolk area. Small world. I explained that I don’t work there now and haven’t for many years. I wasn’t about to get involved in trying to explain what was involved with the switches…

Wow! That was quite a twist.

The fact that they remembered him is huge, and this was sort of a rude way to treat them.

